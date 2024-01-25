Man moved by crying Lions fan's story gifts him tickets, travel to NFC Championship game

It’s been over a week since we first shared the story of Arron Wikaryasz with you, the viral-crying Detroit Lions fan whose dad helped build Ford Field, and was even buried in a Lions jacket. Arron shared with our team how during his emotional, Lions victory-reaction he was thinking of his dad, how he loved the Lions more than anything and how proud he’d be of the team this year. After our story aired, Arron was gifted two tickets to last Sunday’s home playoff game, and now, he's being gifted yet another once-in-a-lifetime experience.