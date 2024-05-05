Bushmills: Man nailed to fence and vans set on fire in 'sinister' midnight attack

A man has been nailed to a fence in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, leaving him with potentially life-changing injuries.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) were called to reports of a serious assault in the Bushmills area in the early hours of Sunday.

Shortly after midnight they discovered a man in his 20s with nails through each hand, attached to a fence.

Alongside that, in a nearby public car park, two vans, including one belonging to the victim, were set on fire.

The attack was described as "sinister" and "brutal" and on the wall of a public toilet there was graffiti that officers believe is linked to the attack.

The victim also had injuries to his nose and was rushed to hospital where his condition is not life-threatening but his injuries may be life-changing.

Read more from Sky News:

Vigil held for Hainault attack victim

Burglar absconds from open prison

22 dogs seized in Sheffield

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: "This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this.

"Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence."

He added that the attack took place in a residential area, that had a number of holiday homes which would have been busy over the bank holiday weekend.

The PSNI asked anyone with any information or footage to contact them.