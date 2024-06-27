Man near bus stop was hit by a car and later died

CBC

Visitation and the funeral for a mother and her two children who were among family members found dead at their home in Harrow, Ont., last week will be held early next week.Families First funeral home in south Windsor has posted an obituary for Carly Walsh (Stannard), 41, as well as for 13-year-old Madison and eight-year-old Hunter, noting the July 1 and 2 funeral arrangements in nearby Windsor.Carly's husband and the father of the children, Steve, was also found dead in the home. He's mentioned