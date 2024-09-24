Man o’ War Boulevard in Lexington closed because of serious collision

All lanes of Man o’ War Boulevard were closed because of a serious crash at Mount McKinley Way in Lexington Tuesday night.

The Lexington Fire Department dispatched crews to the scene at about 6:15 p.m.

Crews extricated two patients with serious injuries, according to a fire department spokesperson. Four patients were transported to a hospital, and four ambulances responded to the scene.

As of about 7:45 p.m., traffic was being routed off Man o’ War at Pimlico Parkway.

The Lexington Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating the collision.

