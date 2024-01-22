Man’s Pants Catch Fire in Bills Tailgating Mishap

Football fans jumped to the aid of a man who caught on fire after he was dropped onto a burning table during tailgating festivities before the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, January 21, footage shows.

Video filmed by Joseph Rogers in Orchard Park, New York, shows the man being held up above a folding table as another fan lights a fire on it. The man is dropped onto the table and realizes that his pants caught fire. He then rolls around as other fans help him to put out the blaze.

According to Rogers, the fan wasn’t fazed by the incident and “got up after and drank some Happy Dads.”

The Kansas City Chiefs won the NFL game 27-24. Credit: Joseph Rogers via Storyful