Man Pardoned by Trump for Role in Jan. 6 Riot Is Fatally Shot During Altercation with Police After Traffic Stop

A man who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement with the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot was fatally shot on Sunday, Jan. 26, in Jasper County, Ind., police said.

Matthew Huttle, 42, was involved in a traffic stop near the Pulaski County, Ind. county line around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday. A Jasper County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) officer attempted to arrest him. Huttle was in possession of a firearm and resisted, prompting an altercation between him and the officer, who fired his weapon and fatally shot Huttle.

Huttle was identified by the Jasper County Coroner, police said on Monday, Jan. 27.

Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson also stated on Monday:

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting," Williamson said in a statement, adding that the officer was placed on paid administrative leave per standard protocol and policy. The officer's name will be released once the State Police Detectives permit.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle,” Williamson said.

Nicholas Barnes, an attorney who previously represented Huttle in driving and alcohol-related incidents, said he is hoping to learn more information about the shooting, per the Associated Press.

In 2023, Huttle was sentenced to six months in custody after pleading guilty to entering a restricted building, the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Huttle traveled to Washington, D.C., with his uncle, Dale Huttle, to attend a pro-Trump rally. Matthew recorded 16 minutes of video in the Capitol.

Attorney Andrew Hemmer, who defended Huttle in his Jan. 6 case, said that Matthew agreed to drive Dale to Washington D.C. that day and was “not a true believer in any political movement,” per The New York Times.

“Matt’s motivation was for something to do and because he thought it would be a historic event that he could document through pictures and videos,” Hemmer wrote, per the Times. “His uncle talked to him about politics and stolen elections, but Matt mostly tuned this out as he did not really care.”

Samuel Corum/Getty : Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

Matthew’s death comes one week after Trump pardoned about 1,500 people who were charged in the Jan. 6 attack. He followed his campaign promise and pardoned the people hours into his presidency on Monday, Jan. 20.



