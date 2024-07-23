Man pinned between two trucks dies in parking lot near Lake Tahoe, CHP says

A man died Monday after he was pinned between a truck and a tractor-trailer in a small community bordering Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe office were called just after 12:50 p.m. for a person pinned between two vehicles on the 7000 block of West Lake Boulevard in Tahoma. The area features the parking lot for Cult Burger, just a few yards from the shores of Lake Tahoe.

A 53-year-old Hayward man was attempting to stop his 1999 Ford F-450 as it rolled toward him, according to the CHP. He became trapped between an unoccupied Ford F-450 and the side of a trailer hitched to a truck, the CHP said.

The man died at the scene of “crushing injuries,” the CHP said. He will be identified by the El Dorado County Coroner’s Office after family is notified.

The incident is under investigation.