Man pleads guilty to killing 3 family members at Chickasha home, sentenced to life in prison
Man pleads guilty to killing 3 family members at Chickasha home, sentenced to life in prison
Man pleads guilty to killing 3 family members at Chickasha home, sentenced to life in prison
Alissa McCommon pleaded guilty to raping a child and other charges and was ordered to have no contact with the baby fathered by her victim
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Robert Mailman has a problem he never thought he'd have. He has to buy Christmas presents this year.
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of beheading his 1-year-old son, Northern California authorities said.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Police arrested a man they said set a woman on fire while she appeared to be asleep on a New York City subway train on Sunday morning, killing her. The woman, who has not been identified, sat motionlessly aboard a stationary F train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station in Brooklyn at about 7:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) when an unknown man calmly approached her and used a lighter to set her clothes on fire, the New York Police Department said. The man got off the car as police officers on patrol in the station rushed to the blaze.
Thomas Parsley, 30, was tearful during a court appearance Monday in St. John’s on a second-degree murder charge. Chandra Kavanagh of the Canadian Mental Health Association says an attack last week at the Waterford psychiatric hospital shows there are “major systemic issues” involving mental health. Arlette Lazarenko reports.
An imprisoned Bay Area killer has been found guilty of the 1986 murders of two young Northern California women after a DNA match, authorities said.
The gift’s “a little tainted by guilt,” the employee wrote in a Reddit post
Atul Subhash's death has galvanised men's rights activists and started a debate around India's dowry law.
King Charles attends church solo in Sandringham on a wintery day as Queen Camilla rests, though her recent recovery from illness is not the reason.
Donald Lucas Sr. allegedly stole more than $1,000 in gifts from his son Donald Lucas Jr.’s four kids