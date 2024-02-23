Man pleads guilty to Weston-super-Mare murder

A man has pleaded guilty to murder after a violent attack left another man unconscious.

Adam Bowers, 35, admitted killing 46-year-old Nick Bryan at Bristol Crown Court.

A former boxer, Bowers punched and kicked Mr Bryan at a property in Rydal Road on 15 November 2021. Paramedics found Mr Bryan unconscious and he died in hospital two days later.

Bowers has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 15 April.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Bryan had died from sustaining significant head injuries.

The pathologist was unable to rule out whether Bowers had used a blunt weapon.

Mr Byran, who used to live in Leicestershire, was described as a "bright, beautiful, gentle soul," by his family after his death.

Det Ch Insp Roger Doxsey said: "Adam Bowers subjected Nick Bryan to a violent attack before fleeing the scene without any attempt to get medical attention to help the man he had critically injured.

"The Major Crime Investigation Team has conducted a thorough inquiry into what happened that night and that hard work saw sufficient evidence be gathered to ensure Bowers has pleaded guilty to murder.

"A family liaison officer continues to offer support to Mr Bryan's family and our thoughts remain with them."

