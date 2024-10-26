Man posing for photo underestimates the Florida waves
A beachgoer was posing on rocks on the coast of West Palm Beach in Florida. Suddenly a wave came and caught the man off-guard.
A woman was fatally stabbed in an Ottawa park in front of her two young children Thursday morning, Ottawa police and other sources said.In a news release, police said the woman was attacked around 11:26 a.m. near the intersection of Uplands and Paul Anka drives, near the city's airport. According to sources, the woman was at Paul Landry Park with her two young children when she was stabbed. She died at the scene, sources told CBC.Police later identified the victim as Brkti Berhe, 36.Photos from
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
The outburst happened shortly after the shooter was found guilty in case involving a botched robbery of three pair of Yeezy sneakers and the death of a high school girl.
The woman claims in the complaint that a male celebrity raped her while a female celebrity watched
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman faces a sentence of over 50 years to life in prison in the death of her 5-year-old son, who was beaten, starved and exposed to drugs, weighing just 19 pounds when his body was found buried in a Massachusetts park in 2021.
Authorities allege Thomas Gledhill, 70, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, helped their daughter, Jennifer Gledhill, cover up the September killing of her husband
Melonie White's death 30 years ago baffled investigators until 2021 when they began working with a local volunteer group that helps crack cold cases
The teen's 11-year-old sister told King County detectives that she survived the mass shooting by playing dead, according to a court document.
Saskatchewan RCMP have ended a dangerous person alert and say two people are in custody after a group of masked people reportedly shot someone and stole their vehicle Thursday morning.RCMP issued the first of several alerts shortly before 10 a.m. CST on Thursday. It said police received a report of a robbery north of Prince Albert around 8:30 a.m. CST.RCMP said initial investigation indicated a person in a vehicle near the White Star grain elevator was approached by multiple men in a vehicle. Th
LONDON (AP) — A “relentless and cruel” online predator who blackmailed girls around the world was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of the manslaughter of a victim who took her own life.
The man was killed during an argument with his son on Oct. 18.
Authorities found the body while searching for a missing 95-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease
A Texas man who wore a hat supporting former President Donald Trump punched an election worker who told him that wearing items endorsing a candidate are prohibited at voting sites, a sheriff said Friday.
Royal Christmas customs beloved of generations of sovereigns are facing the chop due to King Charles’ health crisis. Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will put a heavy stamp on the royal Christmas this year, the Daily Beast has been told. William and Kate are expected to host a “rival Christmas party” at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, with Kate’s family including her parents, Mike and Carole, in attendance. It will be notable for its studied informality.
Huw Orphan is jailed for two-and-a-half years after kicking his wife down the stairs.
Ethan Diaz of New Jersey pleaded no contest to child abuse, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and interference with child custody.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.
Maurice Baker Jr., 6, and Jayden Howard, 9, were fatally shot in November 2023, prompting murder charges against their mother Tiffanie Lucas