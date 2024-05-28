Man pulled from Mendota canal mourned by family. He was ‘charismatic, loving person’

A fisherman whose body was pulled from a Fresno County canal last week was known to have suffered from seizures, the Fresno County Coroner’s Office said.

Jose Jairo Romero, 23, was fishing at the Mendota Pool Park off Bass Avenue before he was reported to be missing about 9:15 p.m. May 21, according to the coroner.

His girlfriend reported him missing, Fresno County deputies said. He was known to have seizures and she feared he had fallen in the water while fishing.

A rescue team looked for him but called the search off because it was too dark, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The search resumed the next morning and his body was discovered about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, deputies said. His death was not considered suspicious by deputies.

Jairo Romero’s brother Michael set up a GoFundMe page to help the family pay for his funeral, according to the fundraising site.

“My brother was a charismatic, loving person who was loved by many,” Michael Romero wrote. “We appreciate all the love and support during this difficult time.”

The family had raised more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.