Man questioned over Conor McGregor voyeurism complaint denies involvement

A man questioned by police investigating the alleged voyeuristic filming of mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor engaging in an intimate act with his fiancee denies any involvement, his solicitor has said.

The statement comes after the 20-year-old man voluntarily attended a police station in Northern Ireland for questioning.

The incident relates to footage allegedly captured from outside a beach front holiday home in Rostrevor, Co Down that McGregor and his fiancee Dee Devlin were staying in last November.

Conor McGregor and his partner Dee Devlin

It is understood McGregor made a complaint to the PSNI after he was made aware of clips circulating online.

Solicitor Gavin Booth of Belfast-based law firm Phoenix Law confirmed he represented the man “who was accused of taking a video of Conor McGregor in an intimate act with his partner”.

“We can confirm that our client strenuously denies all these allegations and did so at interview,” Mr Booth said.

“We contend that there is no evidence to link our client to this offence and fully expect our client’s name to be vindicated.”

Mr Booth went on to advise “caution to anyone speculating that our client was involved”.

Solicitor Gavin Booth said his client denies any involvement in the alleged voyeurism incident

The development in the investigation was first reported by the Irish News on Saturday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesman said: “A 20-year-old man voluntarily attended Ardmore station (in Newry) on Monday, January 27 for interview in relation to a report of voyeurism in the Rostrevor area in November 2024. Inquiries are ongoing.”

Last November, McGregor was found liable of assault in a civil case in Dublin taken by a woman who alleged he had raped her in a hotel in the city in December 2018.

Nikita Hand was awarded almost 250,000 euro in damages, with McGregor also ordered to pay her legal costs after the three-week civil trial in the Irish capital.