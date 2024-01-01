Man 'raped by stranger in Russell Square after night out with friends'

Police want to speak to this man (Met Police)

A man told police he was raped by a stranger in Russell Square after getting lost from his friends on a night out.

Scotland Yard has put out an appeal to find a man they believe could help their investigation.

The victim, a man in his 20s, reported that he had been on a night out with friends in the Fulham area on November 26 before becoming separated from them.

In a statement police said: "He alleged he was attacked between 1am and 6am the following morning in the vicinity of Russell Square by a man unknown to him.

"He further alleged that a number of his bank cards had been stolen.

"The victim contacted police before going to hospital, and staff there too alerted police."

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is encouraged to call 101 or post MetCC ref CAD 4150/26NOV23.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.