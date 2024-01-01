Advertisement

Man 'raped by stranger in Russell Square after night out with friends'

Tom Davidson
·1 min read
Police want to speak to this man (Met Police)
Police want to speak to this man (Met Police)

A man told police he was raped by a stranger in Russell Square after getting lost from his friends on a night out.

Scotland Yard has put out an appeal to find a man they believe could help their investigation.

The victim, a man in his 20s, reported that he had been on a night out with friends in the Fulham area on November 26 before becoming separated from them.

In a statement police said: "He alleged he was attacked between 1am and 6am the following morning in the vicinity of Russell Square by a man unknown to him.

"He further alleged that a number of his bank cards had been stolen.

"The victim contacted police before going to hospital, and staff there too alerted police."

Detectives have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Anyone with information about the man pictured is encouraged to call 101 or post MetCC ref CAD 4150/26NOV23.

To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.