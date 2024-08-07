Man who raped woman in pub toilet jailed

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski was jailed at York Crown Court on Friday [North Yorkshire Police]

A man who raped a woman in a pub toilet has been jailed for 33 months and placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

York Crown Court heard Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, attacked the woman, who was in her early 20s, at the Lord Rosebery pub in Scarborough on 7 May.

Malczewski, of Sandstone Road in Eastfield, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to one count of rape and two counts of assault by penetration.

The Attorney General's Office confirmed it had received a request to review Malczewski's sentence under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General's Office said law officers had 28 days from sentencing to make a decision.

'Aggressive behaviour'

According to North Yorkshire Police, the victim had been out drinking with friends when Malczewski followed her into the pub's toilets and then attacked her.

He was arrested by officers near the scene a short time later.

After sentencing, Det Con Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said the evidence against Malczewski had been "overwhelming".

“Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack," Det Con Burton said.

“The victim has been courageous throughout and I truly hope she can take strength from the sentencing, knowing her attacker has rightly been imprisoned and will be closely monitored by law enforcement authorities for the rest of his life."

Listen to highlights from North Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

Related Internet Links

Related Internet Links