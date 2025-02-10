Man remains in custody over Dublin attacks
A man in his late 20s remains in custody after three men were injured in a suspected knife attack in north Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) have said they were called to a "serious incident" in Stoneybatter on Sunday afternoon, which was described by Irish Justice Minister Jim O'Callaghan as a "random attack".
The men, aged from their mid-20s to mid-40s, were attacked at a number of locations, including Oxmantown Road and Niall Street.
They were taken to hospital for treatment, where two of the men are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the other for less serious injuries.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ News is reporting that those injured suffered "slashing type injuries".
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said the attacks were "shocking" and wished victims a "full recovery".
"I want to pay tribute to the Gardaí and emergency services for their prompt response," he wrote on X.
Attacker acted 'alone'
Gardaí said there was a "significant" resourced response the the incident, including the use of unarmed uniformed officers, and armed support units.
The suspect was intercepted and detained close to the scene, and a number of scenes in the area have underwent technical examinations.
Officers believe the attacker acted alone and are increasing visibility in the area to "reassure the community".
They are appealing for witnesses or those with footage of the incident to come forward.