Man remanded in custody following ‘Good Samaritan’ death

A 23-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of a “Good Samaritan”, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died on Wednesday after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield.

As he tended to the woman on College Close, a car ploughed into the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Christian Marriott who died after being hit by a car in Burngreave, Sheffield (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The people named in the attempted murder charges are Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Jhangur was remanded in custody during the three-minute long appearance and will appear again at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.