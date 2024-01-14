Man rescued from Sunset Cliffs
According to the San Diego Fire Department, the man possibly had a dislocated leg and was taken to the hospital
Shanda Tansowny says her brother loved talking with farmers. Chris Hawkins went to a Saskatchewan farm in August 2022 to find work, says his sister. Butthe farm's owner and a family member allegedly beat him bloody and bound him with cable ties. Hawkins, a 45-year-old former agronomist, died about a month later from what the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said were complications from pre-existing health problems. "His whole entire career, when he was capable of having that, was always based on th
Toronto has banned tobogganing at 45 hills across the city due to safety concerns and one councillor says he's not happy with the move because there are more important issues that should be drawing the attention of city staff.Coun. Brad Bradford, who represents Beaches-East York, said on Friday that residents can manage the physical risk of tobogganing. He said the ban shows that Toronto is becoming a "no fun city" that doesn't respond to the needs of families."This is just nonsense," said Bradf
Tierra Horn’s family members said she was in a “very toxic” relationship before her body was discovered.
Louis Wright spent 35 years in a Michigan prison for a crime he didn't commit. The state will now pay him for that time.
The B.C. government has suspended a trucking company after one of its vehicles scraped the roof of the Massey Tunnel on Wednesday. TSD Holdings Ltd. has had its fleet of 20 vehicles grounded until an investigation is complete, according to a Friday statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. "This sends a strong message to drivers and carriers that there is no excuse for these crashes, and we are taking every incident seriously," said the statement. The province said no
A top UN official in charge of relief operations in Gaza has painted a dire picture of conditions in the north of the enclave.
Alcohol was a factor in the judge’s decision to send a Hialeah man to prison.
While Marshall Rath was being beaten and stabbed to death, photos and videos of the fatal attack were sent to a woman in Quebec, a Calgary judge was told Friday, just before one of the accused killers backed out of her guilty plea.Jordan Smith and Dominic Hood were both charged with the second-degree murder of Rath, who was killed on Feb. 22, 2022. On Friday, Smith began the process of pleading guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, even telling the judge that all of the details of the cr
Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, was arrested in November on suspicion of killing his wife and her parents after he allegedly hired day laborers to carry away bags full of human remains.
The man shoved an employee as he “brazenly” ran from the store, the sheriff’s office said.
Security camera footage in Regina shows a man who collapsed at a bus stop in freezing temperatures. He can be seen trying to wave for help, but no one stopped and he eventually died.
Charity Fleury cried out between sobs in a Manitoba courtroom last month as she described the "unimaginable horror" of her 10-month-old daughter's murder by a man Fleury trusted to care for the infant."It will without a doubt haunt me for the rest of my life," Fleury said, reading her victim impact statement at Robert Alexander Bear's sentencing in the northern town of The Pas on Dec. 15."I don't know how anyone could be so cruel, to take my daughter's life — someone who claimed to care about he
A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging Donald Trump was involved with a fraudulent marketing company several weeks before it was set to go to trial.
A former youth counsellor who worked with vulnerable teenagers at a secure detox facility was found guilty on Friday of sexual assault and sexual interference of a girl under her care. Jessica Ossais, 29, worked as an addiction counselor in the PChAD (Protection of Children Abusing Drugs) program back in 2019.Under Alberta legislation, parents who have children struggling with addictions can apply to the courts for a PChAD protection order, which allows for the child to be taken to a secure faci
Seven suspects linked to a foiled December terrorist plot in Denmark have connections to Hamas, the militant terror group, Danish police have said.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who faces a deportation order is trying to get his driving privileges back now that he's been acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. “I would like to request a hearing to get my license back,” Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 28, wrote to the New Hampshire Department of Safety in September, according to records obtained by The Associated Press under the state's open records law. Zhukovskyy awaits a state administr
A prominent Wet'suwet'en leader and two pipeline opponents were found guilty of criminal contempt of court for breaking an injunction against impeding work on the Coastal GasLink pipeline. B.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Tammen read his decision to the court in Smithers on Friday. The accused were Sleydo', also known as Molly Wickham, a Wing Chief of Cas Yikh, a house group of the Gidimt'en Clan of the Wet'suwet'en Nation; Shaylynn Sampson, a Gitxsan woman with Wet'suwet'en family ties and Co
MORIN-HEIGHTS, Que. — Quebec police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old following a Friday night fall from a ski lift in the town of Morin-Heights, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal. Sgt. Catherine Bernard says police were called to the local ski resort at around 10 p.m. for an incident involving a teen. Bernard says ski resort employees and first responders tried to resuscitate the boy until he was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators are working t
In a makeshift indoor pool, a sea of papers is mixed around with red snow shovels in the small community of Petit-Rocher, N.B., each week.On one of those tickets could be the name of a future millionaire.It's the 47th week of the community's Chase the Ace lottery, with the jackpot now estimated at $7.3 million.On the west shore of Chaleur Bay, the body of water between Quebec and New Brunswick, Club VTT/ATV Chaleur has partnered with the Friends of Healthcare Foundation to put on the annual even
Provincial police say a five-year-old child has died from their injuries after an incident reportedly involving a fold-out bed in a hotel near Quebec City Friday evening. Investigators are considering all possibilities, but say so far the death appears to have been accidental.