Man Rescues Stray Dog Found in Rubble of Neighborhood Destroyed by Los Angeles Fires: ‘It’s About Caring for Each Other’

Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze

A man who went to a neighborhood destroyed by the ongoing fires in Los Angeles found something else to care for in the rubble — a lonely dog left behind.

Rick Miller told CNN on Jan. 9 that he had been checking in on a friend’s home in Altadena Calif. that was affected by the wildfires when he spotted an injured, stray dog across the street that needed help.

Miller immediately sprung into action, laying a blanket over the canine — which had light colored fur and brown eyes — for comfort as he and his friends figured out how to get the animal out of the rubble and to safety.

“It’s about caring for each other and like everyone needs help right now,” Miller told CNN as he began to tear up. “Sorry for crying but it’s really emotional seeing my friends lose their houses and people losing their animals and so [we] try to help each other out.”

Miller told the outlet that he decided to bring the dog to the Pasadena Humane Society so that he could receive treatment and care. He said he was motivated to help the dog however he could because the wildfires had taken a toll on everyone, and it was just a small act of kindness that he could do.

PEOPLE have reached out to the Pasadena Humane Society for comment.

“Seeing like all your friends… lose their houses and you know just trying to help them out,” Miller said. "Fortunately, our house was saved but our friends right across the street, their house is gone. That’s why you just wanna help your friends out, help your families out, help the animals out.”

The Pasadena Humane Society confirmed to CNN that they received the dog, which was treated for burns and exposure to smoke. It was unclear if the dog belonged to one of the families that evacuated the neighborhood.

It was previously reported that the shelter had taken in over 300 pets impacted by the fires.

As of Jan. 10, at least 10 people have died in the Los Angeles wildfires, according to CNN. So far, thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the Palisades fire — which according to Cal Fire is reportedly one of the most destructive in Los Angeles’ history — and the Eaton fires.

As many as 10,000 structures, including homes and offices, have been destroyed between the two fires, according to officials, per CNN. So far, more than 35,000 acres have been scorched by several wildfires in the Los Angeles area, according to NPR.

The National Weather Service said that the fires could continue to spread due to high winds — 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph — forecasted over Friday. Forecasters say the high winds will take a break over the weekend before continuing next week.

In an update on X on Jan. 9, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom shared that the National Guard was deployed to Los Angeles, bringing their “total on-the-ground personnel to 8,000.” He also shared that the large Palisades fire has been 6% contained as of 6 p.m. on Jan. 9.

