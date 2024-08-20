Man riding moped that crashed on I-75 is charged with murder in death of 10-year-old girl

A man and woman from Lexington have been charged in connection with the death of a 10-year-old girl who was on a moped that crashed on Interstate 75 earlier this month.

Kentucky State Police have said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.

Darius L. Wade, 31, of Lexington, was on the moped with the girl when it was hit by a Kia Sportage Aug. 4. Both vehicles were heading north on I-75 near the 26 mile marker in Whitley County when the collision occurred, state police said in a news release.

Wade and the child were taken to Baptist Regional Hospital in Corbin and then transferred to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital via air evac, state police said in a news release.

The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Wade is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, state police said in an update Tuesday.

They said Wade’s girlfriend, Danisha Martin, 32, has been charged with complicity to commit murder. State police indicated that Martin is from Lexington, though court records listed her address as Corbin.

Martin is the child’s mother, WKYT reported. The television station said a criminal complaint states that Martin told police she knew Wade had been drinking before he drove the moped with her daughter aboard.

The child’s name was not released by state police.

However, an obituary at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin says Samya Lasha Strozier died Aug. 5 “in an unfortunate accident in Corbin.”

The obituary states that Danisha Martin is Samya’s mother.

“As a student at Hunter Hills Elementary in Laurel County, she exhibited a bright spirit and a kind heart. Samya’s laughter and infectious smile will be sorely missed by those who had the privilege of knowing her,” the obituary states.

Funeral services were held Sunday.