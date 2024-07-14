Man running from Clifton Suspension Bridge suitcase scene shouts ‘my boss is really bad’

The suspect was pursued by an onlooker filming on a bike

The suspect in the suitcase murder investigation ran from the scene shouting “my boss is really bad” before human remains were found.

The man was pursued by an onlooker on a bike from Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge and made the comment in Spanish before apparently trying to stop the person filming.

In the early hours of Thursday morning police found the remains of two men in suitcases nearby. Further remains were found at a flat in West London on Friday while a manhunt was underway.

On Saturday armed police detained a 34-year-old man at the city’s Temple Meads railway station who is understood to be undergoing questioning in London.

Metropolitan Police officers had earlier said that they wanted to speak to 34-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera.

The Sun published a video of the suspect running away from the Clifton Suspension Bridge, where it is understood he had been challenged by witnesses who thought they saw blood leaking from the luggage he was carrying

The video shows him being pursued by a person on a bike before he appears to say “mi jefe es muy malo”, Spanish for “my boss is really bad”.

Human remains found in London flat

Detectives have confirmed that human remains found at a flat in Shepherd’s Bush belonged to the same two men whose remains were found in Bristol.

It has been reported that the victims lived together and one had recently travelled to Colombia. They have not yet been identified.

A neighbour told the Mail on Sunday that one of them “had been on holiday in Colombia... they were quite well travelled and had a villa on the border of Spain and France too. They’d lived here for a couple of years.”

It is believed that one of the men may have worked as a concierge for luxury property company Harrods Estate before retiring in 2019.

On Saturday investigators in blue forensic suits, wearing masks and gloves, could be seen working behind a cordon outside the property in Scotts Road.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police are leading the investigation and are working with their counterparts in Avon and Somerset Police.

Dept Asst Commissioner Andy Valentine, of Scotland Yard, said of the arrest: “This is a significant development in our investigation, and I would like to thank the public for their support.

“We understand the concerns of local communities in both Bristol and London, and officers will remain in the Clifton and Shepherd’s Bush areas over the coming days to reassure those affected by this tragic incident. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak with them.”

The suspect was believed to have travelled to Bristol from London in a vehicle in which he was not the driver. He was picked up in a taxi outside a pub in Clifton, an affluent area in the west of the city.

It is thought he then made a short journey from outside the pub to the other side of the bridge, which connects Bristol with Leigh Woods in North Somerset.

The manhunt began at 11.57pm on Wednesday, when police received reports of a man seen “acting suspiciously” near the Bristol bridge.

Officers arrived within 10 minutes but the man had left the scene, leaving a suitcase behind. A second suitcase was found nearby a short time later and both contained body parts.

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in Greenwich on Friday in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge.