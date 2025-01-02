Man rushed to hospital after Leeds house explosion sparks evacuation

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an explosion at a Leeds home on New Year’s Day.

Just after 10.30pm on Wednesday, police, paramedics and fire crews were alerted to an explosion at a residence in Yeadon, a suburb on the outer fringe of the Leeds metropolitan area.

When emergency crews arrived at the Marshall Street home, a 57-year-old man was discovered suffering from serious injuries in the wake of the blast.

He was transferred to hospital for treatment.

According to the Telegraph&Argus newspaper, a large force of emergency services was still in attendance at the Yeadon cul-de-sac after midnight, with debris seen scattered across the street.

Nearby resident Aimee Olivia, 20, told the paper: “I heard the explosion, it was a massive bang that shook my whole house and it happened at the top of my street.

“I have never heard anything like it before. It sounded like a bomb had gone off.”

She added that her neighbours had reported having doorbell footage of the explosion “blowing their windows in”.

Two properties sustained substantial damage, with authorities evacuating nearby properties amid fears of further danger.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that all residents have received the green light to return to their homes by 4.30am, except for two homes that are yet to be cleared.

According to a police media statement, initial investigations suggest that gas may have ignited and therefore triggered the Marshall Street explosion.

The source of the gas is currently under investigation.

Northern Gas has made the gas mains connected to local residences safe.

The area has been roped off from the public by authorities, with police adding that cordons on Marshall Street will remain in place throughout Thursday as further investigations take place.