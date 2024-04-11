Man saves partner's life in armed home invasion

A life-or-death situation in Harford County ended in an act of bravery. A Bel Air woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after she was attacked during a pre-dawn home invasion on Wednesday. She's alive in part because of Mike Clark's actions. He told 11 News he didn't think, he just reacted. With a little luck, his bravery and quick actions saved her life, and the use of a drone led to the capture of a suspect. Clark told 11 News he responded to some kind of commotion in the breezeway of the home he shares with his partner of 20 years.