Man Sells Taylor Swift Tickets He Bought for His Ex Before She Cheated and Now She's Got Bad Blood

"I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did," the man wrote on Reddit

One man is wondering if he's the smallest man who ever lived after he sold the tickets he bought for himself and his former girlfriend to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for a profit. Why? She cheated on him.

In a post on Reddit's "Am I the A------" forum, the 27-year-old man said that he recently "won some money" and opted to use it to buy tickets for the then-couple to see one of Swift's Vancouver shows, which marked the end of her multi-year, record-setting tour.

Detailing that his ex-girlfriend, 25, has "been a massive Swiftie since forever" the Redditor explained, "I knew this would mean the world to her. I spent around $800 for two really good seats."

However, the man recently discovered that his ex had "been secretly meeting up with her 'work friend' for months" after he found "flirty messages" between the pair in her Instagram DMs.

"When I confronted her, she tried to deny it at first but eventually admitted they'd kissed several times and had been having an emotional affair," the man wrote.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour in March 2023.

According to the Reddit poster, he was "devastated" after learning that his girlfriend had cheated on him and had to contemplate what to do with the tickets.

"These tickets were meant to be a special experience for us, and I couldn't stomach the thought of taking her after this betrayal," he said.

So instead, the man decided to sell the tickets, "given how insane the Taylor Swift ticket market is right now."

He said he ended up getting $2,400 for the two tickets, which he detailed was "triple what I paid."

Photodjo/Getty A couple arguing (stock image).

Once the man's ex found out he sold the tickets, though, he noted there was some bad blood, saying she "completely lost it."

"She's been blowing up my phone, calling me petty and cruel, saying I 'ruined her dream' and that the tickets were a 'gift' so they belonged to her," he continued.

"Her friends are also messaging me saying I'm an awful person for using the tickets to hurt her," the man added.

Still, the Redditor felt he was in the clear, as he wrote: "I feel like I had every right to sell tickets that I bought with my own money, especially after what she did. But she's making me feel like I took things too far."



Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift performs during the Eras Tour in May 2024.

In the comments section of the Reddit post, many sided with the man for selling the tickets.

"The tickets were a gift meant for a special experience together, and her betrayal completely changed that. You had every right to sell them since you paid for them and she broke your trust," one said.

Another wrote, "It wasn’t an emotional affair if they were kissing. It was an actual affair. If you still took her to a concert after she had an affair with someone else, THAT would be weird."

Others, meanwhile, quoted Swift herself while siding with the original poster.

"In the words of Taylor - play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Take yourself on a nice vacation and leave this a------ behind," said one, as another commentator wrote, "Weeeeeeee are never ever, ever getting back together!!"



