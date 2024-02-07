Man sends neighbors over 1,000 threatening emails, Texas cops say. ‘So much hatred’

A Houston man is accused of sending more than 1,000 emails to over 200 neighbors, saying they “owed” him for a lifetime of “mistreatment,” according to police.

The 30-year-old resident of Houston’s affluent Yorkshire community sent 1,136 emails to just one neighbor between Nov. 7 and Jan. 22, according to a probable cause affidavit.

He wrote of mass shootings, owning guns and ammunition, and his mental health condition, according to court documents. He also offered his primary email recipient body armor and helmets, writing “you never know when you might need this,” records show.

“I have so much hatred in my heart for this community,” he wrote, according to court records.

“This community took everything from me and owes me everything.” the affidavit states.

Police said the suspect “somehow” acquired the Yorkshire community email directory and emailed over 210 residents in which he stated they “owed” him for “mistreatment” and “abuse,” according to the affidavit.

The man established a GoFundMe to collect “reparations” with a goal of $10 million, records show.

The suspect was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with terroristic threat, harassing communication and forgery, according to court records. He is being held on two bonds totaling $45,000.

McClatchy News reached out to the man’s attorney for comment Feb. 7 but did not immediately hear back.

McClatchy News is not identifying the man because of the mental health conditions involved.

If you or someone you know need help, you can contact the NAMI HelpLine. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition, their family members and caregivers, mental health providers and the public. You can call 1-800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640 each Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

If you need immediate help in a crisis, call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

