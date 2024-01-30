Man sentenced to 25 years in Hinds County murder case

WFTS-Tampa

A camera inside Flagler County's Matanzas High School captured the moment 17-year-old Brendan Depa attacked the paraprofessional, knocking her unconscious. He then began kicking at the teacher's aide before kneeling on top of her and repeatedly punching her in the head. The trigger for the attack was talk of taking away Depa's Nintendo Switch. In a news release the day after the Feb. 21, 2023 attack, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said it was "absolutely horrendous" and "unprovoked."