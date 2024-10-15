Man sentenced to 50 years for 2022 murder outside Des Moines bar

SWNS

A dad with facial palsy says he was made to feel like a criminal after McDonald's staff called police on him - because they thought he was drunk. Craig Brown, 46, was left stunned when an 'overwhelming' number of police vans swooped at the drive-thru as he waited almost an hour for food. He had paid for two chicken mayo sandwiches, a burger and three hot chocolates when six officers ordered him from his car at around 1am last Sunday (6/10). Workers at the fast food branch in Blackpole, Worcester, had called police believing the dad-of-five was drunk and had been smoking cannabis. But tests confirmed he was completely sober and then - to add insult to injury - McDonald's handed him his food which was now stone cold. A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “At McDonald’s, we are committed to being a responsible neighbour and contributing to the safety and well-being of the communities we serve. "It appears that in this instance, although our team’s intentions were well-meaning, their judgment was incorrect, and for that we would like to apologise to the customer.