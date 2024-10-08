Man sentenced for Oñate protest shooting

CBC

A Toronto police officer has been given a temporary demotion for her role in the arrest of a Black university student who was stopped, Tasered and kneed in the neck in what turned out to be a case of "mistaken identity," according to police disciplinary documents.Sgt. Rachel Saliba will be demoted for eight months from sergeant to police constable first class, after which she can be reinstated at her previous rank, Insp. Suzanne Redman wrote in a decision posted online Monday.Saliba must seek tr