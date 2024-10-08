Man sentenced for Oñate protest shooting
Man sentenced for Oñate protest shooting
Man sentenced for Oñate protest shooting
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do
A Toronto police officer has been given a temporary demotion for her role in the arrest of a Black university student who was stopped, Tasered and kneed in the neck in what turned out to be a case of "mistaken identity," according to police disciplinary documents.Sgt. Rachel Saliba will be demoted for eight months from sergeant to police constable first class, after which she can be reinstated at her previous rank, Insp. Suzanne Redman wrote in a decision posted online Monday.Saliba must seek tr
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has set execution dates nine times for death row inmate Richard Glossip. The state has fed him three “last meals.” Glossip has even been married twice while awaiting execution.
A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA — A former Winnipeg high school football coach who groomed and sexually abused nine players was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday.
Hoyt Webb, 36, of Idaho, said he was filming "the homeless epidemic" when he shot an unarmed homeless man in June, authorities say
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
For the first time, convicted murderer Lois Reiss will speak out from behind bars in a new HBO documentary titled 'I'm Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders,' premiering on Oct. 15
A 95-year-old man has been charged after a Guelph woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing a parking lot in Guelph.On the afternoon of Sept. 26, police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot of a retail store on Eramosa Road near Stevenson Street N., when it hit two people who were walking across the parking lot to enter the store.The woman, 72, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A man, 74, was taken to Guelph General Hospital with minor injurie
A woman has been arrested in Canada after three people were killed in three consecutive days. Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested by police in Burlington, Canada, and accused of three separate murders which took place over the first three days of October. On 2 October, emergency services in the city of Niagara Falls responded to reports of a disturbance.
Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella have been charged with murder, among other offenses, but their connection to the two children is not clear
Two additional arrests have been made in a street attack last week on former New York Gov. David Paterson and his 20-year-old stepson that unfolded on Manhattan's Upper East Side, according to officials. A 40-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested Monday on charges of felony second-degree gang assault and felony assault injuring a victim 65 years old or older, according to the New York Police Department. The suspects were identified as Trevor Nurse and Diamond Minter, both New York Housing Authority workers, according to the NYPD.
Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public
Toronto police are searching for a damaged black pickup truck after a passenger vehicle was rammed and shot at in North York on Monday, leading to a rollover, followed by another shooting.A man and a woman were seriously injured in the incident, according to the police.Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said officers were called to Yonge Street and Empress Avenue for a report of a shooting at 10:45 a.m.Maslowski said the incident first began about three kilometres away, at Willowdale and Cummer avenues,
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American in a closed trial to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.
Janice Combs is defending her superstar son, Sean “Diddy” Combs.
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers for “The Menendez Brothers,” now streaming on Netflix. Weeks after the smash hit Netflix series “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” debuted, the streamer has released a new feature-length documentary on the brothers, crime and trial that shocked the world. “The Menendez Brothers,” directed by Alejandro Hartmann, recounts the …
HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors asked a jury on Monday to sentence a former Houston police officer to life in prison for the murders of a couple during a drug raid that exposed systemic corruption.