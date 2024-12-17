Man sentenced to prison for helping pregnant Chinese women give birth in the US

A California man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after being found guilty of running a “birth tourism” business that helped pregnant Chinese women travel to the U.S. in order to deliver babies who would automatically have American citizenship.

59-year-old Michael Wei Yueh Liu was found guilty in September of conspiracy and money laundering while running a company called USA Happy Baby. His wife, Phoebe Dong, was also convicted earlier this year in connection to the business, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY.

Dong is expected to be sentenced in the early next year, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California.

Liu pled for leniency in his sentencing as he said he needed to care for his elderly parents and 13-year-old son, the Associated Press reported.

"My intent was always to uphold the values of integrity and responsibility, so I regret any actions or decisions that may have brought us to this moment of judgment," Liu told the court, the Associated Press reported. “I am not here to deflect responsibility, but to seek mercy.”

Federal prosecutors initially sought a five-year sentence for Liu, but the presiding District Judge R. Gary Klausner lowered the sentence to about three and a half years due to Liu’s family situation.

USA TODAY was not able to immediately reach Liu’s attorney for comment.

A birthing tourism scheme that went from 2012 to 2015

According to court records obtained by USA TODAY, prosecutors said USA Happy Baby helped hundreds of pregnant women come from China to the U.S. between 2012 and 2015.

These women paid as much as $40,000, to come to the country to give birth to American-citizen babies. Prosecutors say the money covered services, including apartment rentals in Southern California.

Authorities also alleged that the company worked with other companies outside the U.S. to train the women on what to say during visa interviews and when entering the U.S. via airports.

“Liu and Dong advised their customers on how to hide their pregnancies from the immigration authorities. Liu and Dong also knew – or deliberately avoided learning – that their customers lied on their visa applications submitted to immigration authorities to enter the U.S.,” the press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

