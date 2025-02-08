Man sentenced after website boasted of being '#1 Trusted Source for Fake IDs'

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty in what prosecutors describe as a lucrative scheme where he manufactured tens of thousands of fake IDs, as advertised on a website boasting it was "Your #1 Trusted Source for Fake IDs."

James Watt, 26, garnered over $1 million in Bitcoin, federal prosecutors said.

Watt mailed approximately 30,000 fake IDs "to anyone who was willing to pay," federal investigators said in court records. On Jan. 27, a federal judge in Indianapolis sentenced Watt to three years of probation after pleading guilty for his role in the four-year scheme.

"Watt nearly became a millionaire simply through the manufacturing and mailing of thousands of fake IDs, essentially running a one-man (Bureau of Motor Vehicles),” John Childress, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said in a statement.

Watt manufactured the IDs from 2019 to 2023, prosecutors said Wednesday. Watt didn't operate the website, Childress said, but "he had a far more critical role" by using equipment and the skill to make "quality fake identifications."

The website included images of the product using the Marvel character "Thor," played by Chris Hemsworth. Agents noted they found a physical copy of the ID during a search of Watt's residence.

Watt mailed the false licenses late at night through U.S. Postal Service collection boxes, prosecutors said.

Watt pleaded guilty to money laundering in addition to his unlawful production of a document charge.

Watt's customers were able to use fake IDs for several purposes, prosecutors said. This included boarding a plane, buying cough medicine, renting a car, opening a bank account, applying for government assistance, and purchasing a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana man sentenced in fake ID scheme