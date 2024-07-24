Scream heard and ‘blood everywhere’ after soldier stabbed near barracks

Kent Police arrest 24-year-old man on suspicion of attemped murder after incident in Gillingham (Marcin Nowak/LNP)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a “huge scream” was heard as a soldier was knifed in a bloody attack near an Army barracks in Kent.

Locals rushed to help the serviceman, who is in his 40s, in Gillingham on Tuesday afternoon after he was stabbed by a masked knifeman who fled the scene on a moped.

The victim was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was found with stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham at around 5.55pm.

Kent Police arrested a 24-year-old local man on suspicion of attempted murder at the scene minutes later.

Describing the incident as “very, very scary”, one woman living nearby said she was sitting down to dinner with her family when they heard a “huge scream”.

Police vehicles beside a cordon at the scene on Wednesday (PA Wire)

As they got to the window, she said she saw an attacker inflicting a final stab wound on a person who was on the ground, before fleeing on a moped – although she could not see if the victim was wearing a military uniform.

Chief of General Staff, General Sir Roly Walker, condemned the “horrific and unprovoked attack” on the officer, saying he is “deeply saddened” by the incident.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “shocked and appalled” by the incident. He wrote on X: “All our thoughts are with the soldier, his family and our Armed Forces community, who serve to keep all of us safe. I wish him a swift recovery.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said it was “shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent”, adding: “My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time. On behalf of the government, I wish him a swift recovery.”

The incident happened near Brompton Barracks, the historic headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment. Sally Port Gardens Road is the location for Lampard Centre, which is used for activities by soldiers and their families.

Another witness, who rushed to his aid, told The Sun newspaper the attacker ran at the soldier and stabbed him repeatedly.

The victim had “wounds all over his body”, the witness said, adding: “Blood was everywhere as I tried to apply pressure to his wounds until the police arrived.

“When the guy’s wife came out and started trying to pull the guy off he didn’t even try to hurt her.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder at 6.20pm, Kent Police said.

The road where police said the incident occurred is near Brompton Barracks, the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

The Army declined to comment on reports that the soldier, who was airlifted to hospital for treatment, was in uniform at the time.

An Army spokesman said: “We’re very sorry to confirm that a soldier has sustained serious injuries in an attack in Chatham, Kent.

“Our thoughts are with the soldier and their family and we request that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“We will continue to work closely with Kent Police to understand what happened and support the investigation.

The victim was found with serious injuries consistent with stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham at around 5.55pm (AP)

“Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has any relevant information should contact Kent Police.”

Kent Police said in a statement: “An investigation has been launched following reports of a serious assault in Gillingham.

“Kent Police was called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to reports a man in his 40s had suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds in Sally Port Gardens.

“The victim was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

“Officers attended the scene and at approximately 6.20pm a 24-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Local residents can expect to see an ongoing police presence in the area.”