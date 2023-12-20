Man seriously hurt in dog attack

A man was attacked by a dog near Castle Road in Penzance, police said

A man has been injured after a dog attack in Cornwall, police have said.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the attack happened near Castle Road in Penzance between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT on Sunday.

A man in his 70s was treated in hospital for a serious injury to his arm.

The dog was described as a large chestnut brown bulldog that was not on a lead, the force said.

It added: "It’s believed the owner took hold of the dog and left on foot."

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that could help identify the owner.

