Man seriously hurt after shooting near drop-in centre

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired near the Calgary Drop-In Centre just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening. (David Bell/CBC - image credit)

Calgary police say a man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times near the Calgary Drop-In Centre in the city's downtown on Wednesday.

Officers responded to multiple reports of shots being fired in the area just before 6 p.m.

When they arrived, police said officers found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds and provided first aid until EMS could get there.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries but in stable condition, according to police.

Officers said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.