Man seriously hurt in suspected hit-and-run

BBC
·1 min read

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run.

The man in his 20s suffered serious injuries following the crash on Burleigh Road in Merridale, Wolverhampton, just before 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said it understood he had been struck by a dark-coloured car that failed to remain at the scene.

Officers were working to establish exactly what had happened and to identify who was responsible, the force added.

Forensic inquiries were carried out overnight and an extra police presence remained on Thursday as officers made house-to-house inquiries.

Follow BBC Wolverhampton & Black Country on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • RCMP warn of wheels on vehicles coming off in 1 B.C. community

    Kimberley resident Charity Ashby says she'll be checking her vehicle every time she drives after her wheel came off while driving down the highway on Sunday, Aug. 18. Ashby says she and her ex-husband are one of many in the East Kootenay community of Kimberley who have had the same experience this summer. Kimberley RCMP told CBC News that police have received 10 reports of loosened lug nuts over the past few months and suspect it is being done intentionally. It has Mounties and residents, like A

  • Ford Scraps Electric SUV in $1.9 Billion Hit to EV Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. is recalibrating its electrification strategy yet again, canceling plans for a fully electric sport utility vehicle in a shift that may cost the carmaker around $1.9 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoIn addition to scrapping an all-electric three-row SUV that already had been delayed, Ford will further postpone a next-generation electric pickup and reduce spending on EVs to 30% of its annual capital expenditures, from about 40% pr

  • Ford slows EV plans, delaying pickup and axing three-row SUV, to cut costs

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor on Wednesday said it was killing a planned three-row electric SUV and pushing back a new electric version of its best-selling pickup, the F-150, the latest delay by the U.S. automaker as it focuses on cutting costs to stimulate demand. Ford, General Motors and other carmakers have delayed or cancelled new electric models to avoid spending heavily on vehicles that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated. "With pricing and margin compression, we've made the decision to adjust our product and technology roadmap and industrial footprint to meet our goal of reaching positive EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) within the first 12 months of launch for all new models," Ford Chief Financial Officer John Lawler said in a statement.

  • The latest developments in the lockout at Canada's two biggest railways

    In the culmination of months of increasingly bitter negotiations, Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 engineers, conductors and yard workers after the parties failed to agree on a new contract before the midnight deadline.

  • Ford to shift electric vehicle strategy by building new lower-cost pickups and a commercial van

    Facing competition from automakers with lower costs, Ford Motor Co. is shifting its electric vehicle strategy and now will focus on making two new electric pickup trucks and a new commercial van. Ford, which is losing millions on its current EVs, gave few details about the new products. The changes will force Ford to write down $400 million of its current assets for big electric SUVs, and it also expects to have additional expenses of up to $1.5 billion.

  • Rescuers Find 5 Bodies Aboard the Sunken ‘Bayesian’ Superyacht

    The yacht's owner, Mike Lynch, and his daughter Hannah, have been identified.

  • Recovered body believed to be luxury yacht's chef

    Recaldo Thomas, an experienced and respected sailing chef, was saving money to restore his late parents' house.

  • Boeing Stock Falls on 777x Grounding. It’s Now the New CEO’s Problem.

    The new Boeing CEO, Kelly Ortberg, is nearly two weeks into the role, but a manufacturing issue has already arrived. The aerospace company said it would be grounding its four-plane test fleet of the 777x after finding cracks in part of the jet’s structure that connects the engine to the fuselage. “During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” the company said.

  • Major rail stoppage ‘extremely concerning’: Grande Prairie mayor | Canada Tonight

    The Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City remain at odds with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union. The union will be in legal strike position Wednesday. Jackie Clayton, the mayor of Grande Prairie, a city exclusively serviced by CP, says this is ‘extremely concerning’ as rail is crucial, adding that ‘all our exports go through rail.’

  • Canada's 2 major freight railroads come to a full stop as labour talks collapse

    Trains across the country have ground to a halt as 9,300 workers were locked out by both of Canada's major railways after they failed to agree on a new contract before a 12:01 a.m. EDT deadline.The shutdown marks the first-ever simultaneous work stoppage at Canadian National Railway (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and threatens to upend supply chains.The companies haul about $1 billion in goods each day combined, the Railway Association of Canada says, some of which was pre-emptivel

  • Edmunds: Here's what to buy as used EV prices continue to drop

    Now is a great time to purchase a used electric vehicle. The average price for a used EV has dropped about 20% compared to this time last year, according to Edmunds transaction data. To top it off, you can qualify for a federal tax credit of up to $4,000 if you purchase an EV for $25,000 or less. To help with your search, Edmunds’ car experts have rounded up five of their favorite used EVs. The average prices below are what you can expect to pay at a nationwide no-haggle dealership such as CarMa

  • Firefighter seriously injured after being struck by SUV near Bear River, N.S.

    A firefighter was seriously injured Tuesday after being struck by an SUV near Bear River, N.S., while assisting at the scene of an earlier collision.In a news release Wednesday, Nova Scotia RCMP said first responders were called to the initial collision at 2:26 p.m. AT on Landsdown Road. Police said the firefighter was conducting traffic control while a tow truck was on scene."While traffic was temporarily stopped in both directions to allow the tow operator and first responders to conduct their

  • 7 Affordable Cars Coming in 2025 for New Retirees

    Financial stability, lifestyle requirements and long-term objectives are things to consider if you're a newly retired driver looking to buy a car. However, most Americans hitting retirement age are as...

  • Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner with Modern Performance Upgrades

    It's the best of all worlds.

  • Russia's Rostec chief suggests protective measures on assembled car imports

    Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russia's vast Rostec corporation, said that he was grateful to Chinese automotive makers for filling the gap created by the exit of Western brands but that the state could consider protective measures on assembled cars. Rostec is by far Russia's most powerful weapons and automotive player with a stake in Russia's largest truck manufacturer Kamaz, and was a controlling shareholder of the largest car manufacturer Avtovaz, formerly controlled by the French Renault. Western carmakers abandoned the Russian market after Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine, ceding Chinese car makers a major chunk of the Russian car market.

  • Audi do that? Supercar smashes into lamp post

    A £130,000 sports car was left in a crumpled heap after smashing into a city centre lamp post. The flash Audi R8 is seen with extensive damage to its bumper and bonnet after the crash in Bradford, West Yorks. The light blue convertible motor appears to have collided with the lamp post next to a bus stop in Sunbridge Road in the city. West Yorkshire Police officers were scrambled to the scene, but no injuries were reported, the force said.

  • US Shippers Brace for Port Strain as Canada Railways Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChicago's Migrant Surge Is Stirring Trouble for Democrats in DNC Host CityUK Transport Minister Clears Path for More 20mph Speed ZonesWith Self-Driving Vans, Hamburg Tries to Make Microtransit WorkThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoImporters and exporters are left with few options as a near-total rail shutdown in Canada risks delaying ocean shipments, spiking freight costs and straining the busiest US ports, which are already handling a cargo surge. Cana

  • 14 Fascinating Facts You Never Knew About Lamborghini

    From tractors to police cars, the Raging Bull's history is full of surprising details. Here are just a few.

  • Two victims identified in Fort Worth crash that killed five on Interstate 35W

    A GoFundMe was organized for Willie Gunn, with the organizer asking for help to give him a “proper homegoing.”

  • This 103-year-old Pierce County bridge is deteriorating. It has a new weight limit

    “Without more investment in preservation, we will continue to see more bridges weight listed,” the agency said.