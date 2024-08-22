Man seriously hurt in suspected hit-and-run

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in a suspected hit-and-run.

The man in his 20s suffered serious injuries following the crash on Burleigh Road in Merridale, Wolverhampton, just before 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police said it understood he had been struck by a dark-coloured car that failed to remain at the scene.

Officers were working to establish exactly what had happened and to identify who was responsible, the force added.

Forensic inquiries were carried out overnight and an extra police presence remained on Thursday as officers made house-to-house inquiries.

