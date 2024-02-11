Man seriously injured in suspected stabbing in Sheffield
A man has been seriously injured in a suspected stabbing in Sheffield.
Police received reports the victim was chased by a group of men from Hereford Street to St Mary's Road at about 03:35 GMT.
The 23-year-old was found with two suspected stab wounds and taken to hospital where his condition is said to be stable.
A cordon remains in place on St Mary's Road while inquiries are ongoing.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.