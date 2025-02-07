Man who shook his partner's toddler to death jailed for at least 25 years

A man who shook his partner's toddler to death after staying up late playing video games has been jailed for life with a minimum of 25 years.

Paula Roberts left her son Charlie, aged one year and 10 months, in the care of her partner Christopher Stockton at her Darlington home while she went for an eye test, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Within minutes of her leaving, Stockton called 999 to report the toddler had gone "floppy".

Stockton, 38, who is not Charlie's father, was convicted of the boy's murder and child cruelty in December.

Sentencing Stockton, Mr Justice Goss said Charlie, who was born two months prematurely and had difficulty communicating, was particularly vulnerable.

The judge said only Stockton knew why he inflicted the fatal blow which caused brain injuries similar to those seen in a car crash, a crushing incident or a fall of several storeys.

"You have robbed his family of the joy of bringing up a child and of sharing life events with him. No court can undo the harm you have caused," he said.

Roberts was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday.

Having initially denied a child cruelty charge, she eventually admitted neglecting her son by failing to get Charlie medical treatment for bruising caused by Stockton over several weeks.

During the police investigation into Charlie's death, detectives uncovered a series of photographs on Roberts' phone which showed him with bruises and injuries to different parts of his body.

Several messages on her phone stated she would seek medical help for her boy - but she never did.

"You now recognise that you contributed to his neglect, in effect turning a blind eye to what you must have known was the reality of the situation," the judge told Roberts.

"You remain a risk to any children in your care."

Richard Herrmann, defending Roberts, said she had struggled with mental health issues.

She wept as Mr Herrmann said: "She has to live with the knowledge that had she acted differently it would not have happened."

The court heard Roberts was suspicious enough about Stockton that she set up a spy camera above her son's cot.

But the 41-year-old stayed in a relationship with him, even after she voiced her concerns about Stockton to her brother.

Stockton, who had moved in with Roberts and Charlie just seven days earlier, was in sole charge of the boy on 12 January 2024.

He was off work ill and had stayed up into the early hours playing Xbox games, and must have snapped that morning, the court was told.

Stockton inflicted a severe head injury on Charlie which caused widespread bleeding on the brain. The toddler died in hospital the next day.

Nicholas Lumley KC, prosecuting, told jurors Stockton "shook or threw him with such violence, deliberately and forcefully harming little Charlie".

Stockton rang 999 and could be heard on a recording repeatedly saying "come on mate" and "wakey wakey" to Charlie, who was not breathing.

He was to tell paramedics, doctors and the police that Charlie had choked on a biscuit and that he patted the child on the back and stuck his fingers down the toddler's throat.

Jamie Hill KC, defending Stockton, told the court he had no previous convictions, the murder was not premeditated and there was no intention to kill.

Following Stockton's conviction, Charlie's father Barry Greenwell said: "Charlie was a much-loved son and grandson who has been taken away needlessly, and has left the whole family with a void that will never be filled.

"As a family we are processing the recent events and are trying to come to terms with the verdict and information given that has been deeply disturbing to ourselves."

Detective Superintendent Chris Barker, who led the investigation, said: "To install a spy camera, as Paula Roberts did, means there must have been concerns about him.

"If you have concerns about those caring for your children, you must act, speak out or ask for help.

"Charlie had everything to live for, but his life was cruelly cut short."