Man shot in the arm while playing football

A 32-year-old man has been shot in the arm while playing in a football match in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at Rear Cross Football Club in County Tipperary, after 21:00 local time on Saturday.

The club said the "very serious incident" happened during a division two league game played under floodlights.

In statement, the club thanked its members; Ballymackey FC, who were the opposing team; the referee and police for their help.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man was treated at the scene by emergency services, before being brought by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.

His injures are not life-threatening, gardaí have said.

The club said the man has since been discharged from hospital.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that those at the match heard the player cry out in pain before falling to the ground.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination and police are appealing for witnesses.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have been hunting in the area at the time to come forward.

Rear Cross Football Club wished its player a "speedy recovery" and said it was thinking of the player's family.