Man Shot Dead in Front of Tourists at Mexico Beach Resort by Gunmen Who Fled on Jet Skis: Reports

The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2

Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images A photo of Hotel Riu Palace Las Americas in Cancun, Mexico.

Visitors at a luxury Cancun hotel were on alert Thursday after a Mexican national was reportedly shot and killed by suspects who fled on jet skis.

The incident happened on a beach near the Riu Caribe hotel shortly before noon on Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to the Riviera Maya News, News. au and the New York Post.

The 30-year-old man — who was not identified but is believed to have been a businessman from Mexico — was reportedly shot by four gunmen, two of which fled the scene on jet skis after the attack, according to News.au.

Paramedics that responded to the site confirmed the man’s death and authorities cordoned off the area from the public as they launched an investigation into the man’s death, per the Riviera Maya News.

A marina boat was sent out in order to locate the suspects who had fled across the water, while authorities also carried out a search on land for evidence, the outlet added.

Nearby guests and staff on the beach ran for cover after the shots rang out, the Riviera Maya News continued. Footage taken of concerned guests at the hotel returning to the lobby from the beach around the time of the shooting was shared to X (formerly known as Twitter).

One video was captioned, “These were the moments of terror that the tourists who were staying at the Riu Palace Hotel in the paradise hotel zone #Cancún experienced when a subject was executed by several shots.”

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The Hotel Riu Caribe said in a statement obtained by the Riviera Maya News that the man who was killed in the incident had not been a hotel guest or an employee at the hotel.

Hotel Riu Caribe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the incident.

The U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory to several areas in Mexico in September 2024, due to “crime and kidnapping.” It noted in its advisory that “violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico.”

“The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico, as travel by U.S. government employees to certain areas is prohibited or restricted,” the state department added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.