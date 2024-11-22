Man shot dead and Porsche set on fire near Sydney’s CBD

NSW police say they were called to reports of a shooting in Baptist Street in Surry Hills, where a man later died of a gunshot wound.

A man has been shot dead in Surry Hills, and the police have linked the incident to a Porsche that was set on fire in nearby Kensington.

New South Wales police said in a statement that emergency services were called to Baptist Street, near Cleveland Street, at about 7.45pm Friday after receiving reports of shots being fired.

They said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was treated by paramedics, but died from a gunshot wound at the scene.

“A short time later, emergency services were called to Kensington Road, Kensington, following reports of a car fire,” NSW police said.

“On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command located a Porsche well alight.

“Initial inquiries alleged the two incidents are linked.”

Police were expected to provide an update on their investigation on Saturday morning.

Officers from the South Sydney police area command and the State Crime Command’s homicide squad are investigating, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police said anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.