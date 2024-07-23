Man shot to death in Central City

Latest Stories
Police say woman killed in drive-by shooting wasn't intended victim
Police say a woman killed Saturday in a drive-by shooting on a Deerfoot Trail overpass was not the intended target.A 17-year-old injured in the same vehicle was likely the intended victim, Calgary police said Monday. He is in hospital in stable condition.The shooting victim has been identified as Jordan Leinen, 19, of Calgary, following an autopsy completed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Monday.Her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.Officers were called to the Foothill
- BBC
Police investigating 'gang rape' of Australian woman in Paris
The prosecutor's office says the woman sought refuge in a kebab shop in the Pigalle district.
- The Canadian Press
Self-professed 'Wolf of Airbnb' sentenced to over 4 years in prison for defrauding landlords
NEW YORK (AP) — A Florida man who boasted that he was the “Wolf of Airbnb” was sentenced Monday to over four years in prison for defrauding New York City landlords and a federal pandemic-relief government program.
- People
How a Teen Helped Solve Her Own Murder 10 Years Ago: Revisiting the April Millsap Case
April Millsap was out walking her dog when she was kidnapped and beaten to death
- BBC
Mum, dad and daughters, 4 and 9, among crash dead
Lillie Morgan-Roller, four, and Rubie Morgan-Roller, nine, died in the crash on Sunday.
- CBC
Driver faces 9 charges after family hit on sidewalk, father killed
A driver is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed into another vehicle before hitting a family on the sidewalk, killing a man and injuring a woman and infant girl in Bowmanville on Sunday, police say.The collision happened in a residential area along Simpson Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m., Durham police said.The 22-year-old accused was going south in a grey sedan when he hit an SUV heading in the same direction, according to police. He then lost control of the sedan and jumped a cur
- BBC
Mass killer who ‘hunted’ black people says police encouraged him
Ex-security guard, Louis van Schoor, killed dozens in South Africa but was only jailed for seven murders.
- CBC
Alice Munro stood by her man. She's not the only one
WARNING: This article contains details of child sexual abuse.Hardly a week goes by that I don't hear from a victim of sexual abuse. Hundreds of emails have landed in my inbox from across Canada and beyond — as far as New Zealand. They've read my reports or heard my podcasts investigating serial abuse, and they want to share their own unrelated story of what happened to them when they were children."You're the first person I've ever told," is a sentiment more than a few have written.Sometimes in
- The Canadian Press
A man facing execution for 1998 murder addresses Utah parole board, asks for life sentence instead
A man facing execution next month for the murder his girlfriend’s mother asked state officials Monday to spare his life, saying he is not the same person he was when he killed the woman after a day of drinking and using drugs.
- People
Missing Hiker, 48, Found Alive After 2 Weeks in Kentucky’s Red River Gorge: ‘It Is Truly a Miracle’
"He looked at me and said, 'Thank you so much. Will you give me a hug?' " a rescuer said upon finding hiker Scott Hern
- Associated Press
No prison for a nursing home owner who sent 800 residents to ride out a hurricane in squalor
A Louisiana businessman who sent more than 800 elderly residents from his seven nursing homes to ride out Hurricane Ida in a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse pleaded no contest to 15 criminal counts Monday and was sentenced to three years of probation. Bob Dean Jr. also must pay more than $358,000 in restitution to the state health department and more than $1 million as a monetary penalty, but state Attorney General Liz Murrill expressed frustration in a news release that Dean didn't get any prison time.
- CBC
1 of 3 sex assault charges against ex-pastor of Ontario megachurch stayed due to delays, lawyer says
Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.One of three sexual assault charges against Bruxy Cavey, former pastor of Ontario megachurch The Meeting House, has been stayed because it's taken too long for the trial to begin, according to his lawyer.Cavey was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House from 1996 to 2021. He was 57 when he was charged with sexual assault in June 2022. Staying a charge means the court has effectively put an end to prosecution.Two more sexual assau
- CNN
Supreme Court declines to halt former Colorado official’s trial on charges related to election security breach
The Supreme Court on Monday turned down a request from a former Colorado county clerk to halt her upcoming trial on charges stemming from her alleged involvement in an apparent security breach at the county’s election offices in 2021.
- CBC
Man charged with 1st-degree murder after girl, 17, fatally stabbed in St. Albert: RCMP
A 17-year-old girl died Saturday afternoon, succumbing to multiple stab wounds she suffered in a St. Albert, Alta., home nearly two days earlier, according to police.Kaj Randall, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, St. Albert RCMP said in a news release Sunday.Randall is also charged with the attempted murder of a 13-year-old girl injured in the same stabbing attack Thursday night.The younger teen can't be named due to a court-ordered publication ban that protects youth victims.The girl who
- People
Calif. Teen Disappears While Riding Bike to Visit Family: ‘I Haven't Slept in Days,' Says Mom
As more time passes, the teen's mom said she's "afraid the public will lose interest, and it will be harder to find her"
- People
Man Who Allegedly Ripped Off Seagull’s Head for Stealing Daughter’s French Fries Arrested for Animal Cruelty
Franklin Zeigler was placed on a summons and released pending a future court date
- Associated Press
Rescue teams find hiker who was missing for 2 weeks in Kentucky's Red River Gorge
Rescue teams found a man who had been reported missing more than two weeks ago in the Red River Gorge, a wilderness area full of steep cliffs and jagged terrain in eastern Kentucky. Searchers found 48-year-old Scott A. Hern Saturday afternoon near a cliff line after hearing someone calling for help, according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, which responds to emergencies in the area. Hern had been hiking in the area to look for waterfalls, his family told searchers.
- Reuters
Canadian attempts knife attack on Israel security unit, is shot dead, authorities say
NETIV HAASARA, Israel (Reuters) -A Canadian citizen attempted to attack an armed civilian security unit with a knife in southern Israel near the Gaza border and was shot dead, Israeli authorities said on Monday. The incident took place at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, a town where security has been intensified since Hamas-led militants killed around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war. The Israeli military said the suspect "exited his vehicle and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area".
- LA Times
A toddler died of a fentanyl overdose. DCFS trusted his mom's friend to keep him safe
Justin Bulley's death highlights dangerous shortcomings in how DCFS decides who should watch a child spending time with a troubled parent, and where those visits should take place.
- CBC
Former Wabano Centre healer gets 3 years in prison for sexual assault
WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former traditional healer at Ottawa's Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health was sentenced to three years in prison for three counts of sexual assault in an Ottawa courtroom Monday, with the judge describing how he egregiously abused the trust his victims placed in him.Ralph King had been found guilty in November after three women testified he inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the centre in 2021. King, 61, is an Ojibway-Anishin