Man shot to death in downtown Raleigh. Suspect arrested, charged.

The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday in the 400 block of South Salisbury Street downtown.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting about 6:22 a.m. found Christian Oldham, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Oldham was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police arrested Spencer Charles Wrightington, 30, who has been charged with murder.

Police released no further information.