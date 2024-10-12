Man shot to death in downtown Raleigh. Suspect arrested, charged.
The Raleigh Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday in the 400 block of South Salisbury Street downtown.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting about 6:22 a.m. found Christian Oldham, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Oldham was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police arrested Spencer Charles Wrightington, 30, who has been charged with murder.
Police released no further information.