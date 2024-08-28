Man shot, injured in west Fort Worth while trying to break into a trailer, police say

A man was shot and injured in west Fort Worth late Tuesday during an attempted break-in, police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 7600 block of Dahlen Street shortly before midnight after someone called 911 to report their boyfriend had been shot. Police said a man was shot at that location while he was trying to break into a trailer.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. It’s not clear if he will face any charges connected with the break-in.

