Man shot, killed in fight at club in Northwest Fort Worth around 6 a.m. Sunday

One person is dead after a shooting early Sunday at a club in Northwest Fort Worth, according to police.

Officers found the victim with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived in the 3200 block of North Main Street, north of the Stockyards, around 5:45 a.m Sunday, police told the Star-Telegram in an email. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives at the scene learned that there was an argument that led to a fight inside the club, according to police. The people who were fighting were being led outside the building when one person pulled a gun and fired.

The shooter fled the scene, possibly with others who were involved, heading in an unknown direction.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions or said how old the victim was. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after next-of-kin has been notified and will make a determination on the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the killing.