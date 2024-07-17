Man shot on Ohio Street in Lexington

Maggie Phelps
·1 min read

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Lexington.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories