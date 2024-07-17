Man shot on Ohio Street in Lexington

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the north side of Lexington.

Police responded just after 2 p.m. to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a report of a shooting.

On July 17, 2024, around 2:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Ohio Street for a shooting with a victim. When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/WqfT6A22DO — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) July 17, 2024

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately available.