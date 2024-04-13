Man shot after ‘multiple people’ stabbed at Sydney shopping centre

Paramedics push stretchers into the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall to retrieve the injured after a stabbing incident - DAVID GRAY/AFP

A man was shot at a mall in Sydney on Saturday following reports that “multiple people” had been stabbed, local police said.

Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction just before 4pm local time following the reports, New South Wales Police said in a statement.

Security camera footage broadcast by local media showed a man running around the shopping centre with a large knife and injured people lying on the floor.

Paramedics were treating patients at the scene as the sound of police sirens and helicopters filled the air.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people died in a stabbing. Police couldn’t be immediately reached to confirm the report.

The mall has been locked down and police have urged people to “avoid the area”.

New South Wales Ambulance told AFP one man had been shot dead by police. He is believed to be one of the attackers.

The motive was not immediately clear.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the shopping centre after the incident, news site news.com.au reported.

Police cordon off the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall - David Gray/AFP

Several people took shelter in a supermarket, where they remained for about an hour.

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard shots fired.

“Even 20 minutes after people were rushed out of the mall, I saw SWAT teams of people sweeping the surrounding streets,” one of the witnesses said.

One witness said they saw a woman lying on the ground and took shelter in a jewellery store.

New South Wales state police said a police operation was underway but did not provide further details.

Several posts on social media showed crowds fleeing the mall and police cars and emergency services rushing to the area.