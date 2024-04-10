Man shot by Turlock police officer during chase

A 37-year-old Turlock man was injured Wednesday morning after being shot by a police officer, Turlock police said. Turlock police said they received a call after 5 a.m. about a suspicious person who was looking into vehicles in the 900 block of Vermont Avenue between West Avenue and South Soderquist Road. The suspect, identified as Corey Pollard, fled on foot from an officer, who began to chase him. The shooting happened around 5:25 a.m. after the man "presented an object in a threatening manner," according to police. Police said the object was recovered but would not say what it was when asked by KCRA 3.