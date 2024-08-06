Man shot and woman stabbed

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Man gets life sentence for killing his 3 young sons at their Ohio home
BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of his three young sons at their Ohio home last year.
- CBC
Amber Alert ends after girl missing from Kitchener, Ont., found
A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Kitchener, Ont., has been found after an Amber Alert was issued Monday, police say.The alert was issued around 7:20 p.m. and ended around 8 p.m. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to a home in the area of Strasburg Road and Rush Meadow Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a break-and-enter and a missing person.Speaking to CBC News, Waterloo Regional Police said the girl's family had returned home on Monday and found it was broken into.
- The Canadian Press
Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis to cooperate in Arizona fake electors case, charges to be dropped
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
- Euronews
‘Now we are together’: Ukrainian men try to heal from Russia’s campaign of sexual violence
Men scattered throughout Ukraine are helping one another recover from sexual trauma inflicted by Russian troops. These are some of their stories.
- CBC
Off-duty Toronto cop shot downtown, suspect is wanted man: TPS
An off-duty Toronto police officer was shot late Saturday evening while arresting a man downtown wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near Bathurst Street and King Street W.The officer recognized the suspect, Javell Jackson, 30, while outside, Det.-Sgt. Brandon Price said in a news conference Sunday.Jackson was wanted on attempted murder charges connected to a shooting on Dec. 3, 2023 near Church Street and Front St. W, police said. He also faced s
- People
N.J. Man Allegedly Tried to Open Airplane Door, Propositioned Flight Attendant for Sex and Vaped During Flight
An American Airlines plane had to make an emergency landing after the man's actions
- People
Fugitive Nicknamed ‘The Devil’ Captured 20 Years After Ohio Killing — While Working as Police Officer in Mexico
Mexican authorities handed over Antonio Riano, 72, to the U.S. Marshals Service in Mexico City on Thursday, Aug. 1
- ABC News
Police release new photos of suspects in 'General Hospital' actor's death
Police released new images Sunday of the suspects involved in the killing of "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor. The 37-year-old was fatally shot in Los Angeles in May after confronting three people who were trying to steal his car's catalytic converter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. On Sunday, police released surveillance images from the incident, showing the three individuals suspected in Wactor's death and the car they fled in.
- PA Media: UK News
Thugs will ‘pay the price’, Government warns amid fears of more disorder to come
A further wave of violence swept the country on Saturday.
- BBC
Virginia man charged with threats to Kamala Harris
Police seized weapons from the man after he allegedly posted that the Democratic candidate should be "put on fire alive".
- Bradenton Herald
Cashier accused of stealing $300,000 from popular Bradenton butcher shop, deputies say
A cashier is accused of stealing several thousand dollars from a Bradenton butcher shop, court records say.
- People
Mass. Woman Convicted of Murder After Stabbing Boston Firefighter to Death, Then Claiming Self-Defense
Christine Ricci stabbed her husband Michael Ricci during an argument in 2021
- CNN
LAPD releases photos of suspects involved in fatal shooting of former ‘General Hospital’ actor Johnny Wactor
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Sunday released photos of a vehicle and suspects involved in the fatal shooting of “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in May.
- PA Media: UK News
Victim’s family ‘shocked’ as police death crash found to be ‘tragic accident’
Pc Christopher Corker had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey for causing the death of Arthur Holscher-Ermert by dangerous driving.
- Canadian Press Videos
Far-right activists clash with police as violent protests erupt in cities across U.K. on Saturday
Far-right activists clashed with police across the UK on Saturday with violent scenes playing out in locations from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, to Liverpool in the northwest of England and Bristol in the west.
- PA Media: UK News
PM tells rioters ‘you will regret it’ as mosques offered emergency support
In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister condemned an attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham.
- CNN
Man who stole Jackie Robinson statue from Kansas youth field gets 18 months for theft
The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas is going to spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that time is related to a burglary that happened a few days after the January statue heist.
- CNN
1 deputy killed and 2 injured in ‘ambush’ shooting in Florida, sheriff says
A central Florida deputy was killed and two others injured when they were “ambushed” after responding to a disturbance Friday night, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell said.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau makes unscheduled stop at Vancouver's Pride events does not walk in parade
VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
- The Canadian Press
The head of Russia's military park and a top Defense Ministry official are arrested for fraud
MOSCOW (AP) — The director of an exhibition park showcasing Russia’s military might was arrested on fraud charges along with a top Defense Ministry official, part of a sweeping investigation into abuse of office in the top echelons of the military leadership.