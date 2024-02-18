Man who showed up to Fort Worth hospital after stabbing died of injuries, police say

One man is dead after he was stabbed and then showed up at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth Friday evening, according to Fort Worth police.

Police were called to the hospital after the man, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as 36-year-old Armando Garcia, showed up around 5:40 p.m. Friday.

He died about 40 minutes later from stab wounds, according to the ME’s office. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Garcia was “the life of the party,” his family wrote in a GoFundMe.

“Our lives have changed in an instant, our loved one has departed from us due to a senseless murder,” the family wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Always so goofy, his laugh will surely be missed.”

Police have not announced any arrests or publicly identified any suspects in the killing.