Man slashed with knife 'in homophobic attack'

A man was slashed with a knife in a homophobic attack, police have said.

Three males riding bicycles on St Thomas Street in Redcliffe, Bristol, became aggressive towards two men on Sunday 11 August at around 22.15 BST.

Police said the offenders made homophobic comments before punching one of the men and attacking him with a knife, leaving him with a cut to the chest.

Officers have released images of three people they would like to identify.

Black clothing

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We believe the three men pictured may have information which could aid our enquiries."

The first male is slim, in his late teens to early 20s, wearing an all-black tracksuit with white motif on the right arm.

The second is also slim, with light-coloured hair, and wearing a black top and bottoms with white trainers.

The third is of a large build, with light-coloured hair, and also wearing black clothing.

Police have asked the public to contact them with any information about the men pictured.

