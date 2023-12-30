Man Slips and Slides Trying to Open Frozen Car Door After Ice Storm Hits North Dakota

A man struggled to open a car door on December 26 after an ice storm slammed parts of North Dakota, bringing ice accumulations of over 1 inch to parts of the region, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Video filmed by Laura Studley shows the man sliding around as he attempted to open the frozen car door. Studley told Storyful she was trying to go into town for lunch, but the car had thick ice on the windows, doors, and most of its exterior.

The storm lasted from December 25 to 27 and caused the NWS to issue the first ice storm warning since 2016. The NWS said the storm caused difficult-to-impossible driving conditions which resulted in vehicular accidents and disruptions in emergency response services, extensive tree damage, and left more than 20,000 residents without power.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency on Friday, December 29, in response to infrastructure damage. Credit: Laura Studley via Storyful

Video Transcript

- I don't know if we're going to get her.

- I don't think we're going to get it, Laura.

- Nope, not coming.

- I don't know if we're going to get her.

- I don't think we're going to get it, Laura.

- Nope, not coming.

- I don't know if we're going to get her.

- I don't think we're going to get it, Laura.

- Nope, not coming.

- I don't know if we're going to get her.

- I don't think we're going to get it, Laura.

- Nope, not coming.

- I don't know if we're going to get her.

- I don't think we're going to get it, Laura.

- Nope, not coming.