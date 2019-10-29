Man smashes record for scaling world's highest mountains

A Nepalese climber and former British soldier has battled against the elements to smash the world record for climbing the world's highest 14 mountains.

In a bold quest over just six months - or 189 days - Nirmal Purjal, or "Nims," to his friends, beat the previous best of nearly eight years.

He scaled the last of the mountains - all of which have peaks higher than 26,000 feet above sea level - on Tuesday (October 29), when he reached the peak of the 14th highest - Shishapangma in China.

Purjal, who served in the elite Royal Marine regiment, started his record attempt in Nepal, taking on Annapurna mountain, the 10th highest in the world.

He joins a list of 40 climbers who have climbed the 14 highest peaks, and beats the previous world record - completed back in 2013 by South Korean climber Kim Chang-ho.